Dear Editor: Regarding "Neighbors want to slow down Lake Mendota Drive reconstruction" (March 12). I grew up on "the drive" in the 1960's and between Shorewood Hills and Baker Avenue many of the same potholes that were there 60 years ago still exist today.
For a road that offers perhaps the most scenic ride in Madison, it would be nice to see this road brought into the 21st century. You can argue about sidewalks, but they do seem out of place.
Since my time there Spring Harbor has been turned into a storm sewer sediment dump, and most of the lake front lots are now occupied by more palatial homes.
It is still beautiful drive, and it may finally be time to fix the road.
Jeff Stern
Madison