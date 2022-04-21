Dear Editor: Putin’s undeclared war is not just aimed at Ukraine — he plans to neuter other democracies, especially America and our NATO allies. Then he may seek to impose global communism over all of us with China and North Korea as his accomplices.
If the free world does not smite evil now, all will be lost, and we could become their serfs or slaves for years, for decades, maybe, for centuries. A new Dark Ages?
America the Beautiful may become America the Gulag. Maybe, dah. Maybe, nyet. Time is running out. We must counterattack today.
Ken Richardson
Madison