Dear Editor: This was an unusually sad Fourth of July.
On a day designated each year to celebrate how our forefathers declared independence from England, choosing democracy over monarchy, we are living through a national nightmare. For example, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken away the 50-year right of women to choose, vacating the well-accepted doctrine of “legal precedent” governing the court’s decision making. They also narrowed the historical separation of church and state and ruled that federal agencies like the EPA do not have the constitutional authority to set and enforce specific regulations delegated to them by the Congress.
In addition, we continue to experience and suffer from the residual but disastrous consequences of the Trump presidency. Government institutions are not viewed as legitimate, the concepts of truth, rationality and civility no longer guide political discourse, and public officials repeatedly escape accountability for their words and deeds.
Bluntly stated, it is not an exaggeration to say we are losing our democracy and that the “great experiment” is in serious jeopardy. My wish is that we recall the true significance of July 4. In that spirit of independence, I hope more American citizens will exercise their right and duty to vote. Only then can the demise of our democratic republic be prevented. Time is running out.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas