Dear Editor: It may be time for Pope Francis to step down and for the Catholic Church to welcome a new pontiff.
The pope’s comments, reported in the Wall Street Journal on Aug. 29, praising Russia’s imperial rulers, were inappropriate. They came at a time when “the Bear” is attacking Ukraine, killing thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children, as well as destroying numerous cities, towns, villages and rural areas.
As a lifelong, 80-year-old Catholic, it was the first time I have been extremely disappointed by the words and actions of my pope. Anyone who knows Russian history knows that it has been, and for the foreseeable future will perhaps be, the most dangerous countriy on Earth.
Apparently not everyone was offended by the pope’s comments. The Wall Street Journal article continued: “'It is admirable that the pontiff knows Russian history,' Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in his daily press briefing Tuesday.”
Dave Hutchison
Madison