Dear Editor: I am starting to understand why candidate Tim Michels is running for governor. The hint was given during the debate. Michels forcefully stated the DNR is broken and he is going to fix it. I was confused by his bringing up the DNR at that point in the debate and his adamant tone.
Wisconsin Public Radio has reported that Michels Corp. signed a letter of intent to serve as project main contractor for a proposed pipeline to replace Line 5. The new line would run around the Bad River Reservation at a cost of $450 million.
The DNR, however, has not issued a permit. Is that what he is miffed about?
I wonder how many more multi-hundred million dollar projects are on hold for environmental review regarding Michels Corp.
He is the candidate with the fix. This might be one of the items (he taunted during the debate) that he with the (tame, Republican-controlled, rubber-stamp) Legislature will work to fix.
I am starting to understand.
Robin Mezera
Wauzeka