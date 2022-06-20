Dear Editor: Remember Reagan, 1980-88?
We bought a house at 12-14% interest. Double-digit inflation was near 20%. Unemployment exceeded 10% in 1982 and Reagan threw us into a recession by trying to lower the interest rate too quickly. Lots of layoffs were very hurtful to our main streets and economies.
Right-wing media has forgotten history of Reagan’s ballooning deficits and horrendous debt.
Today’s economy is pretty good due to high unemployment, but a spending surge is facing a short supply for products. We stopped producing products here and have to rely on China and other off-shore companies. OPEC, not Biden, controls the price of gas and oil, and you can be sure the Arab and U.S. fossil fuel companies, that are in the pocket of the Republicans, are doing all they can to have us burn more fossil fuels before the car companies and climate change move us to alternative fuels.
Tell your Republican oppressors and representatives and senators that you want some legislation passed for you and me.
Trump picked the pockets of the poor misguided followers to the tune of $250 million and then pocketed that. Are you sure you want Republicans licking his boots and allowing him to steal from you again and again?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville