Dear Editor: Our current times call for answers to some questions:
Has anyone attempted to measure the so-called “right-to-life” enthusiasts’ concern for the welfare of pre-born children compared to those “right-to-life” enthusiasts’ concern for the welfare of post-birth children? How many of us would speculate that “right-to-life” enthusiasts’ concern for human welfare diminishes drastically at the moment of human birth?
Will criminalization of abortion satisfy so-called “right-to-life” enthusiasts? Or will they move their goal-line to the criminalization of all forms of birth control? Will all methods of birth control eventually be defined (and penalized) as “attempted murder,” or “pre-murder?”
Why do we continue to refer to those more concerned with human “life” before birth than human life after birth as “pro-life,” rather than “anti-abortion?” Wouldn’t the most accurate label for advocates of new millennium prohibition actually be “anti-life?” After all, a “life" still physically part of its mother receives attention and concern, but life no longer part of its mother seems ignored.
Daniel Robbins
Mackinaw City