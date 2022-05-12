Dear Editor: “Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday that the judiciary is threatened if people are unwilling to “live with outcomes we don’t agree with” and that recent events at the Supreme Court might be “one symptom of that,” writes Robert Barnes of the Washington Post, who added:
"Thomas, speaking to judges and lawyers at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference, did not refer directly to the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.”
Neither did he refer to the rejection by a former president and the overwhelming majority of his political party to the outcome of a recent election. Thomas is worried about the future of the branch of government which he is part of.
I’m concerned about the future of our entire nation if the leader of his party (and an overwhelming majority of its members) refuse to “live with the outcome of an election they don’t agree with.”
John Leggett
Sun Prairie