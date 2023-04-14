Dear Editor: In the introduction to Naked Lunch, William S. Burroughs explains the title of his novel as referring to that moment when we really see what is on the end of our fork.
I commend Bill Berry for his column on CAFOs and factory farming. The way we treat millions of animals to feed our appetite for cheap, readily accessible meat demonstrates the human capacity for cruelty, denial and hypocrisy.
Even in an otherwise progressive city like Madison, intelligent people who love their pets continue to eat factory farmed meat, thereby participating in the torture and slaughter of other sentient beings in a system that also exploits workers and damages our natural resources. The truth about the meat industry is easily found, for anyone who cares about animals, human rights, and the environment, and who wants to be informed.
For those who would rather not know what is on the end of their fork, ignorance is no excuse.
Chris Chambers
Madison