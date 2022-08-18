Dear Editor: Thousands of people, families and children are homeless. You don’t see all of them because many are “doubled up,” staying with relatives and friends. That risks the leases of the relatives and friends, but it keeps thousands of people off the streets. We should all be grateful to those who take such risk for their fellow humans.
But they shouldn’t have to.
We can keep homeless people out of sight, out of mind most of the time, but their instability causes problems for all of us. The constant threat of homelessness stresses low-income households, contributing to the cynicism and foolishness of those teens who are stealing cars and burglarizing homes and businesses. Those unstable households pass instability on for generations. Rather than contributing to our tax base, they drain it through years in juvenile detention, jail and prison, higher policing costs and damage to people and property.
Housing is a public utility because it’s necessary for survival. Government entities are the appropriate actors to make sure everyone has housing stability. Realtors, developers, and management companies make lots of money from housing, but it’s not their business to provide housing for everyone. Nevertheless, they should use their expertise and money to help public housing needs.
Our governments, local, state and federal, should make housing everyone a fiscal and moral priority.
Lucy Gibson
Madison