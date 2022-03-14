Dear Editor: I write to address the issue of the loss of Latin classes in the Madison School District outlined by the letter to the editor by Christopher Kox.
Though I support increases in funding for all arts and language programs in the district, I think that the proposed solution to this loss, vouchers for students to attend classes at institutions where Latin is available, fails to address other important issues caused by lack of funding. As someone who grew up in the Madison area attending MMSD schools, I was fortunate enough to be provided with grief counseling services through my elementary school since I lost my father very young — until the budget for such services was cut.
Moreover, my high school never had Latin classes, and the budget for foreign language was already extremely tight. AP French and French 3 were taught in the same classroom at the same time. I can appreciate that providing vouchers for students would not bankrupt MMSD since most students opt for languages such as French and Spanish. But issues of budget regarding more pressing matters — such as grief counseling need to be addressed before considering vouchers for the most unpopular foreign language taught at high schools.
Lily Leith
Madison