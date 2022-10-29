Dear Editor: A study reported in Wednesday's Wisconsin State Journal concluded that Wisconsin could eliminate greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades with an investment of roughly $100 billion for many large solar and wind farms, and dozens more large transmission lines. However, the study authors overlooked some easy opportunities to reduce carbon emissions without such huge expense.
First, the authors started with the prerequisite to "keep the lights on 24 hours a day year-round," but didn't consider the large potential for carbon reduction through conservation. One need only drive through any Wisconsin city at midnight to see that there are a lot of lights on that may not be necessary. The easiest way to reduce carbon emissions, and save on energy bills, is to turn off the lights (and other devices) when they're not needed.
Second, the authors assumed that renewable energy would be provided by huge solar and wind installations, but didn't consider distributed energy options. It seems obvious that solar panels in hundreds of thousands of backyards, with the electricity used close to where it's produced, would be preferable to hundreds of thousands of panels in massive arrays taking up valuable farmland and requiring giant transmission lines.
The distributed option would be preferable for electric bill-payers, of course, but the utilities and transmission-line builders will continue to promote the more expensive option. After all, they profit from the $100 billion "investment," but the money comes from everyone in the state who pays an electricity bill.
Jim Elleson
Black Earth