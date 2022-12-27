Dear Editor: There are probably 3 million people at the border trying to get into the United States. To the MAGAs this is a huge problem. If they become citizens, they may vote for Democrats. Their solution is to build a huge wall and keep families from their dreams of America.
The Democrats want people to become U.S. citizens and have created a comprehensive immigration reform plan to help them. MAGAs have stonewalled the plan for over a year.
Inflation is a huge problem in this country. Wages have gone sky high. Why not teach the immigrants English and have them work hand in hand with private businesses? Train the new Americans to fill the over 2 million entry-level jobs that are empty. Our economy lives on low-wage workers who find a way to move up the ladder.
A “huge problem” can be transformed into a huge opportunity to grow our economy. It will take money up front, but the long-term benefits to our economy and people seeking a better life in America will pay big dividends.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo