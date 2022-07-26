Dear Editor: Republicans demanding that Wisconsin decertify its election results embrace numerous alternate realities. It's dumbfounding, as their so-called "facts" have been disproven soundly and repeatedly.
Let's not let numerous court rulings, recounts, audits and reviews — consistently affirming Wisconsin's certified election results — interfere. Legalities and data don't matter in alternate realities. Many believe the mistaken assertion "that the 2020 presidential election was neither fair, nor transparent," as Rep. Janel Brandtjen claimed. Even though independent audits and reviews found absolutely no evidence of widespread voting fraud, many believe the vote was fundamentally flawed. Who needs facts?
Yes, "Tyranny is at the door," Brandtjen declared. Tyranny based on ignorance and fear, on alternate realities, where one needs no evidence to charge voter corruption in the face of documented proof affirming the contrary. Tyranny of purposefully misinformed mobs believing it's legally possible to decertify Wisconsin's election results now. Tyranny of a previous president threatening witnesses and denigrating Wisconsin officials who choose to uphold Wisconsin law and the U.S. Constitution. Tyranny based on the cult, idealization, media manipulation, patrimony and bold-faced lies cultivated and expounded by that previous president.
My birth state is a laughing stock, embarrassing for many good people of Wisconsin giving their time to ensure fair, high-integrity voting, the results of which have withstood numerous, rigorous, partisan and nonpartisan investigations.
It's time to move forward, per the state motto. Grow up. Get over it.
Judy Bamberger
Tulkarm, Palestine; formerly Milwaukee