Dear Editor: Any pretense that today’s Republican Party bears any resemblance to the party of Reagan or even the Bushes is laughable. The Republican Party no longer stands for anything other than totalitarian, anti-democratic rule. Period.
Here is the Republican Party’s new platform as I see it:
• Cut taxes even further for corporations and for billionaires.
• Undermine all efforts to combat climate change
• Further weaken worker protections
• Further undermine protections for women, blacks, gays and other minorities
• Control all elections to ensure Republicans win by gerrymandering, voter suppression and control over elections if necessary.
• Support authoritarian rulers like Orban, Putin, and Xi Jinping over those of our allies.
• Support only those candidates who preach Trump’s Big Lie.
• Stop any new gun regulations.
It will take a concerted effort by all patriotic Americans who value honest and fair elections, the rights of all people, tax fairness, a safe and clean environment for our children, good schools and a modern infrastructure for all to put this country back on track and Trumpism back under the rock from which it crawled.
Vote in November for democrats as if democracy is at stake — because it is.
Al Jacobs
Egg Harbor