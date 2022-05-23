Dear Editor: Cleaning out the dark corners of a basement can sometimes yield interesting finds.
Yesterday, my husband and I found the front section of the Wisconsin State Journal, dated May 21, 1994. Wondering why it had been saved, we started to page through the section. The big story was the death of Jackie O, our nation’s former first lady, widow of President John F. Kennedy. She died on May 19, 1994. We assume we saved the paper for this historic event. Flipping through the rest of the headlines, we saw what else was in the news at that time.
There was the story of a new UW women’s basketball coach (Nell Fortner) who had been hired, but ended up backing out of the deal. Then there was the article headlined "Group targets city areas for revitalization." After turning the page, the headline was "U.S. to resume nuclear talks with North Korea." Going on, there were articles about a new AIDS drug, a state delegation differing on abortion and health care, radicals killing two Israeli soldiers, Crimea wanting independence, Ukraine fearing war, and editorials about affordable housing in Madison and education topics.
Same week, similar stories and topics, 28 years apart! Do we ever solve problems? Or do we just continue spinning our wheels? Are we making progress, or just standing still?
Maria Patt
Waunakee