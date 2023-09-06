Dear Editor: The contentious issue of GOP music usage resurfaced at their recent presidential debate. It's not just rallies anymore.
As a prelude to the national anthem, Oliver Anthony's song "Rich Men North of Richmond" was played without his approval. Anthony objected to what he saw as a weaponized use of the song for politics.
I have a suggestion, the perfect song for the GOP to use. Good for any and all events. The lyrics hearken to days gone by, when girls were girls and men were men (unequal gender stature), a woman's place was in the home, LGBTQ were just letters in the alphabet, woke meant past tense for wake, correct pronoun use was only good for meeting the burden of proper English, there was no welfare state and guys of white European descent had it made.
Everyone else knew their place, accepted it and dared not call out civil rights violations.
The song would give the GOP an identity, true to themselves and the artists associated with the song would be unlikely to pushback. It's titled "Those were the days" and opened each episode of the sitcom "All in the Family."
Of course it will not be adopted, even though situational comedy and this particular one fits their rhetoric. They only selectively cherrypick from their real, whole voter message for the particular situation — in want of transparency and openness.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg