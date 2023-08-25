Dear Editor: In Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' last newsletter, he takes credit for the money gov. Tony Evers made available to the schools.
This is just typical of the Republican playbook. Resist any efforts of the governor, and yet, if it happens to somehow get passed through this gerrymandered and hostile Legislature, then take credit for it.
He reminds me of an defiant child who does the opposite of what is good and right (for the people of Wisconsin in this case) and just tries to take the opposite position (against anything the Democrats and Evers want), and then pout, whine and lament when it doesn't go his way.
Reminds me of Donald Trump, or a 4-year-old child manipulator who is in denial of everything he screws up and blames others for his own problems, or gets them to do his dirty work so they get blamed.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville