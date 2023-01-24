Dear Editor: I think future news stories about the Supreme Court should be printed on the comic pages. They sure make me laugh.
The latest is that after questioning 97 people about the leak of a draft of the ruling reversing Roe v. Wade, the justices are frustrated that nobody confessed. Didn’t they realize that the folks being interrogated were just following the example of five Supreme Court justices who lied in order to gain their seat on the court?
Supreme Court Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett all stated when applying for the court that they would respect the precedent set by the prior Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade. I think the legal terminology is liar, liar, pants on fire.
No wonder the Supreme Court gets no respect.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg