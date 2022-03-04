Dear Editor: I enjoyed last week's opinion piece by Paul Fanlund, but once again he fails to give the complete story that the deterioration of our political communications was not just something that happened. It was a systematic intentional attack by the right-wing billionaires and Republican politicians beginning with Ronald Reagan.
People need to know that this is not some kind of natural evolution of America but a long-term plan by the right that is coming to fruition, to our horror. Whatever technological changes occurred were quickly exploited by the right while the Democrats identify a problem only when it's hitting them in the face. They seem incapable of a long-term strategy that the right does so well. Not identifying who is the enemy of democracy at every opportunity is the biggest failure of our news media and the "What did Biden do wrong today" coverage when he is what is keeping right wing-extremism at bay. I sometimes wonder if our press prefers to record the end of democracy rather than try to save it. Is this what passes for fair and balanced?
I know Fanlund doesn't trust what he considers far left, but they have been ahead of every centrist Democrat in identifying where the GOP has been headed for the last 50 years.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo