Dear Editor: Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence, Donald Trump's two closest rivals for the Republican Presidential nomination, have been beefing up their anti-political correctness platforms.
They were already decidedly anti-woke. Now both are even more in line with Trump, trying to court his electorate. Is that vote even vulnerable for the taking? They sure seem to think so.
No longer just satisfied with books and school teaching, they both want to keep political correctness and woke ideology out of the halls of the Pentagon. Our military. And they want to keep Fort Bragg named Fort Bragg. It's up for a change this year to Fort Liberty.
Bragg was a Confederate Civil War general who fought to keep slavery the way of life in the south. One would have thought that alone would have been enough to justify the change.
Being politically correct and practicing woke ideological helps make people aware of racial prejudices and discriminatory actions. If you do not care about names, language, policies, actions and measures deemed offensive to those who may be socially disadvantaged or part of a group who was subject to discrimination then you cannot claim the moral high ground. Yet DeSantis and Pence each portray themselves as pillars of virtue with superior moral character.
In reality, both have put a deplorable front-and-center in their platforms. Each are just pillars of hypocrisy, pillars in a purposeful kowtow to the Trump electorate. And each, more than ever, earn those ripe-with-sarcasm monikers of Sanctimonious DeSantis and Pious Pence.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg