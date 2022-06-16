Dear Editor: Last I checked, the federal debt level for the United States had exceeded $31 trillion, or about 125% of the country's annual GDP.
So how are the powers that be dealing with this rather prodigious liability? Are they raising taxes? No. Are they cutting government spending? Are you kidding me? Well, they are in fact using a rather devious tool in their bag of monetary tricks; monetizing the debt via the "hidden tax" otherwise known as inflation. Our current inflationary environment is a direct result of government policy recklessly increasing the money supply since 2009, capped off by a 40% increase over the past two years. Other primary contributors to this condition were maintaining low interest rates for way too long, and Congress spending money like a drunken sailor.
The chickens are coming home to roost. The gravest threat to our democracy is not the extreme right-wingers storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, nor the progressive radical left inciting riots during the summer of 2020. It is government intentionally expanding the money supply to finance schemes concocted by our elected representatives that promise to do everything for everybody.
The bill for the "free lunch" has arrived, soon to be followed by a brutal recession.
Mark Dunavan
McFarland