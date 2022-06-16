Dear Editor: It’s been said that guns don’t kill people, people kill people. That’s perfectly true, in one sense. In the same way, one could say that tanks don’t kill people, and nuclear bombs don’t kill people. But we don’t allow people to keep tanks in their driveways and bombs in their house. Why not? Because those things can do a lot of damage, and hurt a lot of people, if they get into the wrong hands. Military weapons with high-capacity magazines have that same problem.
One might think the answer is “more good guys with guns.” In Uvalde that was proved wrong. There were plenty of “good guys with guns” outside Robb Elementary. And if one looks at the number of unarmed African American men killed by law enforcement officers, it’s clear that “good guys” are not always good; they can behave very badly.
Among high-income countries, the United States stands out for its high levels of gun violence. According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, deaths from guns tend to be more frequent in places where people have easy access to guns, and are associated with the strength and enforcement of laws controlling guns. Who would have guessed?
Some of us were marching on Saturday — in the rain. Where were you? Home writing to your politicians, I hope.
Carol Phelps
Middleton