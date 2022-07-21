Dear Editor: I write to praise Tad Milbourn’s aspirational idea of using his ranked-voting tool to transform democracy within our country ("Middleton tech startup believes it has found a better way to vote," July 19). In spirit of this aspirational idea, I propose a trip to the imaginary hypothetical future election night eve of 2028.
With the nationwide implementation of tech-startup Tad Milbourn’s "RankedVote” tool, experts are predicting unprecedented growth in the faith of our country’s democracy. Analysts agree that voters, free of the all-or-nothing voting system of the past, are able to vote solely based on their preferences without the concern of throwing away a vote on a less popular candidate.
Experts predict an unprecedented number of votes tomorrow for the Green Party, Libertarian Party and Constitution Party. Thanks to the new voting system, voters are prompted to consider and rank all options when voting, rather than just focusing on one candidate versus their primary challenger.
As part of the latest pro-democracy wave, Congress passed the “Voter Holiday Act” bill this week, expanding access to voting. While most businesses will be closed for the holiday, those that remain open are now legally required to offer a two-hour paid “voting break.” Free transportation to voting sites, child care at voting sites, and expansion of absentee voting services are included in the bill’s provisions.
Thanks in part to the momentum created with Milbourn’s tool, the average citizen’s faith in the power of their vote and engagement in local and nationwide politics is at an all-time high.
Hey, one can dream, right?
Christine Fifarek
McFarland