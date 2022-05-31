Dear Editor: What will it take to stop this vicious cycle?
The 12 Stages of a Mass Shooting in America
1) Perpetrator administers threats.
2) Threats are ignored.
3) Perpetrator purchases high-capacity military weapon and ammunition — usually legally.
4) Threat is carried out. Four or more innocent victims are murdered.
5) Intense, round-the-clock media coverage begins.
6) Nation is shocked (again).
7) Victims are identified with short, gut-wrenching bios.
8) Period of national mourning begins, usually lasting four to five days or until the next mass shooting (usually within a week or two).
9) Political reactions commence:
a) Republicans offer thoughts and prayers and blame mental health of shooter and softness of target.
b) Democrats call for immediate gun control laws (without eliminating the filibuster) and blame the shooting on the accessibility of military-style weapons of war with high-volume magazines.
10) Media coverage begins to wane after four or five days and refocuses on other national and world events.
11) Little or no action is taken on gun control laws.
12) National gun sales increase exponentially.
Alan Ginsberg
Madison