Dear Editor: Thank you for the great coverage of Madison Development Corporation's (MDC's) Mill Apartments groundbreaking on July 12.
As a nonprofit that provides long-term affordable workforce housing in Dane County, we are very thankful for the $3 million CDBG-DR grant from the city of Middleton and the state of Wisconsin, and for our local partners who provided direct financing: First Business Bank, FCI, Middleton Area Development Corp., United Way and the Dane Workforce Housing Fund (DWHF).
The DWHF is a new fund launched by the Economic Stability Council in 2020 (The ESC was chaired by Findorff's Rich Lynch). The fund fills gaps in workforce housing projects in Dane County, whose investors are some of the regions largest employers. Investors include LakeRidge Bank, UW Health, MGE, Summit Credit Union, Oscar Rennebohm Foundation, WPS, Exact Sciences, Park Bank, Oak Bank, BMO Harris Bank, UW Credit Union, MDC, First Business Bank, and CUNA/TruStage Foundation.
It's important to note that the fund has many volunteer advisors who review projects, including Natalie Erdman, Technical Advisory Committee chair, Mike Thorson, Sean O'Brien, Don Bernards, Mike Flynn, Chris Jillings, Mary Wright, Tom Landgraf, Dave Seiler, Josh Marron, Helen Bradbury, Dave Porterfield and Jessica Piatt. Their experience and expertise are truly appreciated by MDC, the fund managers.
Thank you to our employers and local real estate experts for helping bring over 500 new affordable workforce housing units to Dane County. We are also very grateful for our MDC Board of Directors (also volunteers) who led the decision-making to make this project possible.
Lorrie Keating Heinemann
MDC president & CEO