Dear Editor: I'd like to give kudos and a big thank you to The League of Woman Voters for their election information online and in print.
The centerpiece of league efforts is to expand voter participation into a voice for all Americans. Their information provides citizens the "how to" on voting procedures and at the same time gives candidates a chance to answer questions relevant to their candidacy, with no league editing of candidate answers. The prospective voter gets accurate information in a well-organized, easy-to-follow format from which they can make informed voting decisions without relying on hot mess debates or media political attack ads.
Debates tend to obfuscate the truth with the spur-of-the-moment pressure-cooker responses, and attack ads come from multiple sources, often with disclaimers too small to read or spoken too fast to understand. And even if a candidate says they approve of the message, there are so many ads one can't keep track of which are which. The ads are often snippets of truth that take candidate words out of context, "visually colorizing" them in an unfavorable light.
The league is avowed nonpartisan. I emphasize nonpartisan. Their goal is to get out the vote. That's at the heart of our representative democracy.
All the candidates were given the same time stamp and character limits for their responses. I was disappointed in the lack of Republican participation when reading the election information. Democrats responded in total; Republicans less than 20%. It was as if Republicans were boycotting the league. Did they believe the League to be partisan?
I could only conclude the Republican candidates did not want to answer questions that could create a lot of informed voters.
That's not practicing representative democracy.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg