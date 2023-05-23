Letters logo

Dear Editor: On Thursday last week I was in a moped/scooter accident near Fish Hatchery and Post roads.

My memories are mostly fuzzy after the fall until I gradually came to in the ambulance (please wear a helmet; I know it's why I feel as relatively good and lucid as I am today). The police never recorded your contact information, nor do I remember who you are, but this letter is to you, the off-duty intensive care unit nurse who immediately pulled her car over behind me, put on her hazard lights and checked on my well-being.

I don't remember much, but I do remember you checking me for a concussion and holding my shoulder and waiting with me until the police and EMTs arrived.

I wish I could properly thank you in person, but at the least, I want to acknowledge your kindness.

Lucas Schneider

Fitchburg

