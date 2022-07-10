Dear Editor: The First Amendment, passed in 1791 in the US Constitution:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Should we have to stop peaceable assemblage of parades and celebrations because the bastardized Second Amendment, especially the automatic weapons of wars allowance, continues? It is time to give us our country and freedom back and get rid of assault weapons, which no one uses for hunting except deranged people.
If an assault weapon blows apart an elementary school child so we can't identify him or her, then why continue the lie that we use AR 15's for hunting? Vote the NRA supported Republicans out of office so we can have our democracy back.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville