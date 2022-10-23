Dear Editor: As you’re undoubtedly aware, I’m a longtime writer of letters to the editor. I got started in junior high school and haven’t let up for the ensuing six decades. And I regularly paper the state with my political opinions come election time — until this year, when the following newspapers, in significant population centers, apparently no longer even have letters to the editor:
Green Bay Press-Gazette, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter, Oshkosh Northwestern, Sheboygan Press, Stevens Point Journal, Waukesha Freeman, Wausau Daily Herald, Wisconsin Rapids Tribune.
And in Superior and Dodgeville, they’ll still print political letters, but they charge you by the word for them.
These seemed like journalistic developments worthy of your attention and commentary. I find it alarming that so much opinion is now top-down instead of bottom-up, probably a result of media consolidation into the hands of ever-larger publishing empires.
By contrast, I commend the Cap Times for keeping the voice of the people alive and vibrant.
Richard S. Russell
Madison