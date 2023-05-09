Dear Editor: I want to highly commend the Cap Times for two excellent pieces in this past week’s issue.
The first is the Q&A by Natalie Yahr who interviewed Cristina Carvajal, who is the director of Wisconsin Ecolatinos. This organization is filling a very important role in connecting Wisconsin Ecolatinos to climate and environmental justice issues. Using numerous workshops and events, including those which introduce Latinos to outdoor activities such as kayaking, Wisconsin Ecolatinos is helping to meet an important unfilled need and serving as an example for other organizations throughout Latinx cultures.
The other noteworthy piece in that issue is a commentary by Bob Lindmeier, the senior chief meteorologist at WKOW-TV, entitled “We Need to Curb Climate Change Now.” I have seen Lindmeier give his excellent climate talk at various locations throughout Dane County, and we are lucky to have a “local weatherman” who has so consistently and professionally delivered this extremely important message. Lindmeier is not only generous with his time in giving numerous community talks on this vital topic, but after contacting him to tell him how much, as a fellow climate advocate, I support his efforts, he immediately shared his climate slide presentation with me, which I have passed along to multiple other climate-concerned activists in the area.
So double kudos to the Cap Times for highlighting these two climate leaders. Now let’s follow their lead and take action at every level to seriously curb our shared climate crises now.
Mark Starik
Madison