Dear Editor: Gosh, I’m so relieved to learn from Sen. Mitch McConnell that he has zeroed in on the problem of mass murders in the U.S.: mental health.
Damn! It was all so simple. Here I was deluded thinking that the ability of 18-year-olds to legally buy military murdering weapons was a part of the reason we have so many mass executions in this country. It wasn’t guns after all, simply not enough money for mental health. It escaped me that only our country has kids with mental health problems.
Mitch not only edified me but also assured me that thanks to the Senate bill that provides more funds for mental health, our brave senators hit a home run. Mental health funds — problem solved!
Thanks Mitch, I’m feeling so relieved tonight.
Al Jacobs
Egg Harbor