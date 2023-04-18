Dear Editor: Volunteers have helped Agrace grow to serve patients and clients over more than 11,000 square miles of southern Wisconsin. Their dedication and tireless service means that patients and clients get extra care and support, our thrift stores and cafes can serve more of our community members, and our agency can do its absolute best in fulfilling our mission every day.
Hundreds of volunteers share tens of thousands of hours of service with us annually.
The world has changed so much in the last few years, but our volunteers’ dedication to service has not wavered despite all the challenges they have faced in their Agrace roles.
As we take this special week to honor volunteers, all of us at Agrace are filled with a sense of immense gratitude for all our volunteers do every day. Thank you!
If you want to find out about joining Agrace as a volunteer, please give us a call at 608-327-7147 or email us at volunteer@agrace.org.
Andy Boryczka
Director of culture, Agrace