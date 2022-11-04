Dear Editor: November is here, and that means it is once again time for Agrace to help spread awareness about hospice and palliative care throughout National Hospice & Palliative Care month.
At Agrace we simply could not do this without recognizing the impact and support provided by our many volunteers.
In the last year, we’ve had hundreds of volunteers donate tens of thousands of service hours across the more than 11,580 square miles that Agrace serves. These generous volunteers have visited patients in their homes throughout southern Wisconsin, played music for residents in our inpatient units in Madison and Janesville, sorted donated items at our thrift stores, tended our gardens, prepared meals for patients and much more.
Volunteers are essential to all that we do for our patients, families, staff and partners in the community. This month — and every month after — we thank you, volunteers, for choosing to serve through Agrace. We appreciate you and are inspired by all you do!
Andy Boryczka
Agrace director of culture