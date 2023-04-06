Dear Editor: On March 22 our company in McFarland had a major fire. Several fire, police and EMS departments responded to the call. I want to thank each and every person that stood tall when the call to duty came in and rushed to help us when we needed it most.
We would have lost our entire building if these good people had not arrived as fast as they did. As a result, the office portion of our building is salvageable and the garage can be reconstructed since the main bracing of the structure is still intact because they responded so quickly.
As I watched the professionals, I could not help but notice just how smoothly and efficiently everyone worked together, especially being from different towns. The commanders were watching the operation, passing on directions to team leaders and things got done. It was very impressive and reassuring to watch this many people working together with no glitches to save the building of someone that they had never even met. These are truly dedicated professionals, most of whom are volunteers, that love what they do and put themselves at risk to help complete strangers.
Another amazing thing I witnessed that night was the Salvation Army food truck that arrived. They quietly set up their operation, providing food and drinks to all the hard-working teams on the scene to keep them hydrated and nourished.
Thank you McFarland Fire and Rescue, Monona Fire & EMS, Cottage Grove Fire, Deer-Grove EMS, Deerfield Fire, Cambridge Fire, Sun Prairie Fire, Stoughton Fire, Oregon Fire, Verona Fire, Fitchburg Fire, Brooklyn Fire, Maple Bluff Fire, Middleton Fire, Madison Fire.
Randy Schmidt
Owner of Madison Property Restoration