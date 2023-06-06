Dear Editor: The clock ran out or the Texas Legislature would have passed a law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms.
If that legislation would have passed it would have been a blatant violation of the constitution's intent to keep church and state separate. Thank God for a Texas Democratic legislator "chubbing," a practice similar to the filibuster to delay a vote.
A close call, but a cause some other state will likely take up sooner than later.
Texas is not as distant as one might think. Even though the Ten Commandments are a foundation cornerstone in many religions, if passed that law would have forced religion on everyone else. And had anyone thought about how teachers would interact with their students regarding the Ten Commandments? Would they be expected to defer to parents? If that's the case, why bother displaying them in the first place? But kids will ask, so some sort of procedure would have been needed.
It's also this same Legislature that's overly concerned with gender discourse in elementary schools, but would have had no problem whatsoever with having a commandment on display that invites questions about adultery. And another commandment, thou shall not covet something not theirs, would eventually be questioned. Some students would have seen putting the Ten Commandments in schools as coveting others freedom from religion.
I suppose those same legislators had plans to cross the question bridge when they came to it. Could be that they just didn't care. It's not their problem.
But they would have found out the devil in those details" maybe way more difficult than they could ever have imagined.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg