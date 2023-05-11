Dear Editor: In 2011 and 2013, congressional Republicans held the debt ceiling hostage in exchange for concessions from the Obama administration that restricted federal spending on critical services. Joe Biden was vice president at that time, and he saw how Republicans held our economy hostage to extract budget concessions that hurt working families. You must tell your legislators to stop playing games with the U.S. economy.
Send your letters and emails to your congressional representatives demanding they pass a clean debt ceiling increase ― and instead of cuts, to invest in vital services for working families paid for with fairer taxes on the rich and corporations.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville