Dear Editor: American tech companies have propelled the U.S. into an economic superpower and overall global leader. But now America’s leadership is being challenged by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The CCP has the ability and desire to overtake the U.S. as a world power. China is heavily investing in its technology companies and developing dual-use innovations to achieve economic growth and make countries dependent on China and its technology, which often serves as an extension of the CCP in support of President Xi's global authoritarian ambitions of surveillance and control.
The best way to counter China’s threats is to pursue policies that allow U.S. tech companies to grow and innovate. Handcuffing the very companies that propelled the U.S. into a leadership position with bureaucratic red tape only strengthens China while weakening the U.S.
Washington needs to measure twice before it cuts — asking questions first before they stray away from free market values and put a ceiling on what our tech sector can achieve.
The economic and tech rivalry between the U.S. and China is significant, and the decisions Washington makes will result in a future where either the United States remains a global superpower or one where China’s authoritarian government leads.
Matt Sama
Waukesha