Dear Editor: Being a post World War II baby with a label of "Boomer," I can't help but look back and think of when my generation was young and my generation was farming, working in manufacturing or in college.
Many like myself put on a uniform and served our country in time of need. I can tell you that the antiquated funding statutes of the tech college system are now punitive taxation. These statutes were created before the Vietnam War was over with. For almost 20 years I've been saying that the pursuit of all public higher education is completely an individual choice, K-12 education is mandatory.
I was fortunate enough to make it home. Today I'm a retired senior living on a fixed income, like thousands of people in my demographic. We're living under inflation we haven't seen in 40 years and have to make tough choices.
The 16 tech college boards in this state are appointed, not elected. These appointed boards have the ability to borrow millions every year with local property taxpayers getting the tab. I don't call that a representative democracy.
Again, the pursuit of all public higher education is completely an individual choice. At the local level, I call that punitive taxation when my demographic did nothing but be fortunate enough to live until retirement.
I can't tell you the number of my high school classmates that didn't make it home.
Terry Nichols
Colfax