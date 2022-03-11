Dear Editor: I'm a retired teacher who worked for 30 years in Madison public schools.
I want to stress that the strategies offered by Mondo — and reading programs like it — will never succeed in teaching all students to read. Most students take to reading like ducks to water and don’t need a program that emphasizes gradual, sequenced and systematic phonics instruction. But — as the tests have shown every year for as long as I taught — 10% to 20% of young students do need this type of program.
For those who knew me, I was not an in-the-box, follow-a-rigid-system kind of a guy. But I didn't question the efficacy of an excellent phonics program (like Direct Instruction) after I saw how well it worked in transforming nonreaders to readers by the end of the year.
A balanced approach to literacy must always include a skillfully executed and systematic program of phonics instruction if all students are to learn to read.
Ken Swift
Madison