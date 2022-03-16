Dear Editor: With respect to the article “Empty Seats,” (Feb. 2) the position taken on teacher shortages and resignations does not provide hope for future and current teachers.
Do not get me wrong, this is a very important issue, and these teachers deserve to have their voices heard. However, the article needs to end with a call to action. When burned-out teachers or apprehensive education majors read this article, they will become even more discouraged that this is the state of education, and that no change is called for.
When I was growing up, I wanted to be a teacher — my parents are both teachers — until I saw how state policies affected them. In your article you shared that COVID-19 was not the cause of the teacher shortages and resignations, which is true. However this shortage can be traced to governmental policies and systemic issues tracing back to 2011, when Act 10 was enacted. Through this, teacher compensation, retirement benefits, health insurance coverage and more was affected. This has resulted in the decrease in education majors and teachers leaving the profession, so ultimately fewer overall teachers.
The article ends with a quote from a substitute teacher saying that they do not see the current state of education improving. I think the article should have ended addressing the larger issue at hand: policies enacted that hurt teachers. If lawmakers are not called to make changes by the public, especially in Madison, no change will occur. The most that will happen from this article is deter education majors to switch majors or prompt current, veteran teachers to resign.
This article needs to be a call for change to help teachers rather than hurt them.
Rylie Hechel
Madison