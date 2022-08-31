Dear Editor: So many commentators tend to put all the blame on former Gov. Scott Walker and Act 10. Please remember that the attacks began in 1993-94 with former Gov. Tommy Thompson and his levy limit legislation.
Of course, this helped taxpayers, but it was the first time teachers were scapegoated. The first time we were criticized for only working nine months for 12 months pay. The first time we really were targeted as not deserving of support.
I remember the discussions in my school about whether to prioritize keeping classes smaller or retaining support staff such as social workers or school psychologists. It is clear now that it was "Sophie's choice."
While Walker and his crew made Thompson look like an amateur in his attacks, it all began with Tommy Thompson. That is when teacher-bashing became OK for political gain.
Cindy Klabacka
Madison