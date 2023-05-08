Dear Editor: Social media can be incredibly addictive, leading to an unhealthy amount of time spent scrolling through feeds and interacting with others online. This can result in decreased productivity, poorer academic performance, and even feelings of anxiety and depression in teens.
Studies have shown that excessive social media use can disrupt sleep patterns, cause headaches and lead to eye strain, all of which can have a negative impact on a teen's overall health.
Social media also often encourages teens to compare themselves to others, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem and even depression. The constant barrage of carefully curated images and messages from peers and celebrities can make it difficult for young people to feel confident and content with themselves and their lives.
In addition, social media can be a breeding ground for cyberbullying, which can be incredibly damaging to a teenager's mental health. The anonymity and distance provided by social media platforms can embolden bullies and make it difficult for victims to escape their tormentors.
I strongly believe that social media has a negative impact on teenagers. As a society, we must do more to educate young people about the potential risks of social media and encourage them to use these platforms in a way that is both safe and productive.
Berit Menier
White Bear Lake