Dear Editor: First it was Robin Vos being fined for some act he perpetuated and the taxpayers picking up the tab. Now I read in the Cap Times Opinion Roundup about Michael Gabelman, "That was after a Dane County judge fined the besieged former Supreme Court justice $2,000 a day for not producing records like the ones he admitted throwing in the trash or deleting. Luckily for him, that bill will likely fall to taxpayers, adding to the nearly $1 million already spent on the investigation and associated legal costs."
What is wrong with this story? These folks can act as they wish, get fined, yet the taxpayer picks up the bill? This is wrong, and the Legislature should do something about this get out of jail free card.
My guess is that the taxpayers of Wisconsin are unaware of this, otherwise I would think they would be as angry as I am about footing such bills.
Craig Donovan
De Forest