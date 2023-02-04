Dear Editor: Regarding "UW System free speech survey shows students reluctant to speak, listen," Feb. 1.
Are you sure about that?
Nowhere in this article is there any information which would lead me to believe that those who responded — a 12.5% response rate, incentivized with a $10 reward — are necessarily representative of the student population as a whole. If there is such information, let us know, and I will reconsider.
The article, in the absence of establishing such representativeness, goes on to quote both system officials and others with "students said this" and "students said that" claims. Right off the bat, we have: "A majority of University of Wisconsin System students don’t feel free to share their opinions about controversial topics or are unwilling to consider views they disagree with, according to results released Wednesday from a survey that has stirred controversy across the 13 campuses." A majority? Please back that up.
I will go along with a statement attributed to UW System President Jay Rothman: “We have to acknowledge that some students at our universities simply don’t feel comfortable sharing their views in class or elsewhere on campus.” Fine. "Some." But "some" is not equivalent to the percentages thrown around throughout the piece.
I assume those who issued the survey did their best to arrive at valid results. But were they successful in that endeavor? Maybe they were. But I've participated in and studied enough surveys to know that frequently that goal is not met.
Given the statements from System officials, it sounds as though they find the survey results valid. Great. Please do us the favor of letting us know how such a conclusion was reached.
Geoff Merrill
Madison