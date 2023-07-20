Dear Editor: As a dedicated cyclist and Madison resident of three decades, I’m proud of how bike-friendly our city has become. However, I’m concerned about the increasing number of bike thefts in our city.
My locked bicycle was recently stolen outside Memorial Union in broad daylight. Although authorities opened a case right away, it took three weeks to review the camera footage of the thief, and my bike still hasn’t been recovered.
Wondering if I’m just unlucky or if bike thefts are increasing in Madison, I looked for data. The Madison Police Department releases quarterly stats on crimes by type, but does not differentiate between different types of theft. So I analyzed postings on bikeindex.org and found that Madison bike thefts reported there are up 30% each year since 2019.
Urgent action is needed from city officials and the community to keep Madison safe for cyclists. I recommend the following steps:
• Allocate resources to the university and Madison police departments to promptly investigate bike thefts.
• Provide better data and accountability around bike thefts.
• Reinstate Madison’s bike registration program to improve chances of recovering stolen bikes.
• Educate the community about bike security, proper locking techniques and theft reporting.
• Encourage witnesses to (when safe to do so) capture photos or videos of thieves, call for help, and come forward as witnesses.
• Engage with local bike organizations to develop effective strategies against bike theft.
Let’s come together as a community to protect our bikes, restore confidence in our bike-friendly environment, and keep Madison a leader in sustainable transportation.
Tom Reitz
Madison