Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel's March 13 column, "Republicans peddle fentanyl lies to put blame on Biden," appears to ridicule newly elected Rep. Derrick Van Orden's recent visit to our wide-open southern border.
"Even our newly elected Republican representative from the Third District, Derrick Van Orden, journeyed to the border the other day to see if he could find fentanyl or something," says Zweifel.
Could that "something" be that Van Orden takes seriously his oath of office mandating he uphold the rule of law and our sovereignty because he recognizes that public safety is the first responsibility of any government?
Van Orden made the trip about three months following his election. Nearly two years to the day from when he took office did President Biden finally visit an area that had been hastily spiffed up so he wouldn't see firsthand the damage he created that has put Americans in harm's way.
Dave Gorak
La Valle