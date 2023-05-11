Dear Editor: Nationally, we have the threat of shutting down our government over paying for debt we have already incurred. The economic consequences could be catastrophic for all of us. This issue results from one political party wanting to gain a win over the other party.
In Wisconsin, we have a Democratic governor and a Republican Legislature. The result has been neither being willing to accept the proposals of the other. Politics has become a silly game in which one side must lose for the other side to win. We the people are the losers in this silliness.
The next time we vote we must mark our ballot not based on the “R” or “D” behind the candidates name but whether an individual candidate pledges to support the issues Wisconsinites care about.
A vast majority in Wisconsin want the 1849 abortion ban overturned.
One national party opposes that action; meaning Wisconsin must retain the ban. Nearly all Wisconsinites want drinking water free of the cancer-causing “forever chemicals.” The party controlling the Legislature refused to accept the recommended safety levels for our drinking water, bowing to industry political pressure.
Eighty percent of those living in Wisconsin want commonsense gun reforms to protect against gun violence and death. Unfortunately the national party subservience to gun manufacturers does not allow the state-level party to promote gun safety measures in Wisconsin.
The parties making up Wisconsin’s government have not worked together for our common good for at least the past 15 years. Party leadership demands its members vote the party line, and no individual dissent is tolerated.
Going forward, let’s only give our vote to the candidate that pledges to give voice to our concerns. Enough of corporate and big-money donors calling the shots in Madison and Washington D.C.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn