Dear Editor: Like many of my former judicial colleagues, when a Supreme Court race comes around, I ask: “Who should we vote for?”
Most times, folks are unfamiliar with the candidates; and many times, judges are too.
Wisconsin is facing perhaps the most important Supreme Court election in its history. It will determine whether or not we remain committed and true to a nonpartisan judiciary. Unfortunately, our Supreme Court has been defined as a collection of “conservative” and “liberal” members, often promoting their individual, partisan, political and philosophical views. This is the antithesis of what any Supreme Court must or should do.
Judges do not make the law; the legislative branch does. Judges do not enforce the law; the executive branch does. Judges are supposed to interpret the law by applying established legal principles and precedent to the specific facts of each case brought before them.
Each of us owes careful time and attention to the four candidates competing in our Supreme Court primary election, scheduled for Feb. 21. Please do not support any candidate tied to a political party, or known to demonstrate preference for either a conservative or liberal approach to crucial matters that may come before Wisconsin’s highest court.
Preservation of the checks and balances of our constitutional system depend on us, the voters.
Mark your calendar for Feb. 21 and for the spring election of April 4. Nothing is more important.
Thomas E. Lister
Retired Jackson County Circuit judge