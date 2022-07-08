Dear Editor: The U.S. Supreme Court is no longer the people’s court. It has become the court of corporations and right-wing fanatics.
It began to erode with Reagan’s first appointee. This session put the final nail in the coffin. Republican appointees were selected for their conservative political viewpoints and not for their judicial credentials. Clarence Thomas wasn’t even in the American Bar Association’s (ABA) top 1,000 according to the ABA at the time.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), of course, should be the entity making determinations concerning climate change and other environmental issues. The EPA’s decisions are based upon science. If left to politicians, determinations would be based upon politics and not science.
Dave Searles
Brodhead